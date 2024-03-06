Five From One Family Found Dead in Pala; Police Suspects Man Killed Family And Then Died by Suicide

Advertisement

Kottayam: Five members of a family including three children were found dead in Pala on Tueaday, March 5. As per primary investigation, the Police believes that one member of the family killed the other four and then committed suicide.

Jaison Thomas a resident of Njandupara at Poovarani in Pala murdered the other members of the family and then committed suicide, suspects the Police. Jaison Thomas was found hanging inside the house.

Jaison allegedly killed wife Mereena (29) by smashing her head with a stone. The Police said that the three children- Jerald (4), Jereena (2) and seven-month-old Jeril– were strangulated to death.

Jaison worked as a driver and used to live in a rented house at Poovarani for the past two years. Both Jaison and Mereena were natives of Urulikunnam.

The local Police is currently investigating the matter. More details awaited.