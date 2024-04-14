×

Updated June 8th, 2022 at 17:22 IST

Five, including two juveniles, held for creating ruckus in Delhi

Five, including two juveniles, held for creating ruckus in Delhi

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Five people, including two juveniles, were apprehended for allegedly creating ruckus, pelting stones and causing damage to vehicles in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said on Wednesday.

Three of the accused were identified as Vishal (18) and Veeru (18), both residents of Lakhi Par in Jahangirpuri, and Zahir (20) from Bhalswa Dairy, they said.

According to police, all five accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

A purported video of the incident that took place on Tuesday night showed the accused pelting stones and damaging vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said around 10.45 pm on Tuesday, two PCR calls regarding the incident were received at Mahendra Park police station.

Inquiry revealed that Zahir had gone to I Block, Jahangirpuri with some of his friends in search of two men, Sameer and Shoaib, with whom he had an argument two-three days ago, she said.

"They (accused) were allegedly drunk and when they could not find them (Sameer and Shoaib), they pelted stones, causing damages to... three vehicles. There is no communal angle to the quarrel as both the groups belong to the same community. No one was injured in the incident," Rangnani said.

The three accused men have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended in connection with the incident, she said.

"A case under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object), 160 (committing affray) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Mahendra Park police station and an investigation has been taken up," the DCP said. PTI AMP DIV DIV

Published June 8th, 2022 at 17:22 IST

