sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Arvind Kejriwal | Air Pollution | Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Five Killed, 16 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision On Yamuna Expressway In Aligarh

Published 19:10 IST, November 21st 2024

Five Killed, 16 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision On Yamuna Expressway In Aligarh

Five people were killed and 16 injured when a bus collided with a truck on Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Five killed, 16 injured in bus-truck collision on Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh
Five killed, 16 injured in bus-truck collision on Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:10 IST, November 21st 2024