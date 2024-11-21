Published 19:10 IST, November 21st 2024
Five Killed, 16 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision On Yamuna Expressway In Aligarh
Five people were killed and 16 injured when a bus collided with a truck on Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh.
Five killed, 16 injured in bus-truck collision on Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh | Image: PTI
