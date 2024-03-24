×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 18:35 IST

Five killed in collision between two motorcycles in Gujarat

Citing a preliminary probe, the police said one of the victims was riding carelessly and rammed his bike into a two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representative (Image: Shutterstock) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Five men were killed following a collision between two motorcycles near Rajkot city of Gujarat, the police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Sardhar-Bhupgadh road around 8 pm on Wednesday, they said. Three of the victims were travelling on one two-wheeler, while the second bike was carrying the other victims.

Citing a preliminary probe, the police said one of the victims was riding carelessly and rammed his bike into a two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction, said AJ Parmar, sub-inspector of Ajidam police station.

Those who lost their lives were identified as Dilip Bhuriya (25), Arjun Meda (18), Dinesh Rathod (30), Devgan Makwana (22) and Rajesh Rathod (22), all residents of Sajadiali village of Rajkot district.

While Bhuriya, Meda and Dinesh were going towards Sardhar village on one bike to buy groceries, Makwana and Rajesh were coming towards Bhupgadh from Sardhar on their two-wheeler.

As per the FIR, Makwana was driving recklessly and crashed his motorcycle into the bike coming from the opposite direction on Sardhar-Bhupgadh road, said Parmar.

“Following the collision, Bhuriya’s bike hit an autorickshaw, while Makwana’s motorcycle hit another vehicle. Though the five were admitted to a nearby hospital, they died soon after due to serious injuries on their heads and bodies,” said Parmar.

The police have registered a case against Makwana for causing death by negligence, he added.

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2023 at 18:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Breaking News

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

a minute ago
Holika Dahan 2024: Check Date And Time

Holika Dahan 2024

2 minutes ago
Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Celebs At Iftar Party

2 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

3 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana On Politics

4 minutes ago
2 Minor Siblings Dead Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Chhattisgarh, 5 Family Member Hospitalised

2 Minor Siblings Dead

6 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

6 minutes ago
Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer On IKWYDLS

8 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

9 minutes ago
Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore On Divorce

9 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna

Most-Paid South Actress

10 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Unique Roles

10 minutes ago
Former President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Solih Advises Diplomacy

13 minutes ago
Fukrey Team

Fukrey Cast Reunion

15 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for the most international goals scored for India with 93 goals in 145 appearances, maintaining an impressive ratio of 0.64.

Chhetri felicitated

17 minutes ago
Why won't Kejriwal step down?

Kejriwal in ED custody

20 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

21 minutes ago
Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Holi 2024: Tips And Tricks To Protect Your Eyes

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  2. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 10 hours ago

  3. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News12 hours ago

  5. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo