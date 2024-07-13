sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:59 IST, July 13th 2024

Five Naxalites Arrested In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

"Sai Mangu alias Mangu Kunjam (45), Mahesh Kursam (28), Lalu Potam (32), Phulli Punem (29) and Dhannu Punem (35) were held when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police was out on a anti-Naxal operation," he said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Five Naxalites Arrested In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Five Naxalites Arrested In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:59 IST, July 13th 2024