Published 23:59 IST, July 13th 2024
Five Naxalites Arrested In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
"Sai Mangu alias Mangu Kunjam (45), Mahesh Kursam (28), Lalu Potam (32), Phulli Punem (29) and Dhannu Punem (35) were held when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police was out on a anti-Naxal operation," he said.
