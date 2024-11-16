Published 13:41 IST, November 16th 2024
Five Naxalites Killed, 2 Security Personnel Injured in Encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Begion
Five Naxalites were killed and two security personnel injured in an anti-insurgency operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Saturday
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Five Naxalites were killed and two security personnel injured in an anti-insurgency operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Saturday | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:41 IST, November 16th 2024