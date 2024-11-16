sb.scorecardresearch
  • Five Naxalites Killed, 2 Security Personnel Injured in Encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Begion

Published 13:41 IST, November 16th 2024

Five Naxalites Killed, 2 Security Personnel Injured in Encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Begion

Five Naxalites were killed and two security personnel injured in an anti-insurgency operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Saturday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Encounter between the security team and the Naxalites in Kanker district
Five Naxalites were killed and two security personnel injured in an anti-insurgency operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Saturday | Image: Republic
