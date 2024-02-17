Updated April 8th, 2022 at 20:57 IST
Five Odisha districts turn Covid-free
- India
- 1 min read
Bhubaneswar, Apr 8 (PTI) At least five of the 30 districts of Odisha have turned Covid-free with no active cases, a health department official said.
There are no active cases or fresh infections in Puri, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Kalahandi and Koraput districts, he said.
Meanwhile, the state on Friday registered 22 new cases, raising the tally to 12,87,823.
The death toll, however, remained unchanged at 9,121 as there was no report of any fatality for the eighth consecutive day, the official said.
Odisha now has 164 active cases, while 12,78,485 patients have recovered from the disease. PTI AAM RBT RBT
Published April 8th, 2022 at 20:57 IST
