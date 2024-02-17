English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 8th, 2022 at 20:57 IST

Five Odisha districts turn Covid-free

Five Odisha districts turn Covid-free

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Apr 8 (PTI) At least five of the 30 districts of Odisha have turned Covid-free with no active cases, a health department official said.

There are no active cases or fresh infections in Puri, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Kalahandi and Koraput districts, he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the state on Friday registered 22 new cases, raising the tally to 12,87,823.

The death toll, however, remained unchanged at 9,121 as there was no report of any fatality for the eighth consecutive day, the official said.

Advertisement

Odisha now has 164 active cases, while 12,78,485 patients have recovered from the disease. PTI AAM RBT RBT

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2022 at 20:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

27 minutes ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

28 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

6 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

6 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

6 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

7 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

8 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

8 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

8 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

8 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Poacher Trailer Launch: Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Are At Their Stylish Best

    Galleries28 minutes ago

  2. Would've Got Party's Control Had I Been Senior Leader's Son, Ajit Pawar

    India News31 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA Nominated Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories31 minutes ago

  4. Popular SivaKarthikeyan Movies To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories32 minutes ago

  5. Bella Hadid's Throwback To Ranch-Themed Birthday

    Web Stories32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo