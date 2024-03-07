Advertisement

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Five men of a Madhya Pradesh-based criminal gang have been arrested for allegedly looting a jewellery shop in the Neb Sarai area here in February, police said on Monday. Four country-made pistols, as many live cartridges and a knife have also been seized from them.

The arrested are Dharam Pardi (37), Sabbit (22), Badshah Pardi (22), Dharam Pardi (30) and Pittu Pardi (35), police said, adding that they belong to the Pardi Gang.

Following a complaint at the Neb Sarai police station, a team of the special staff, comprising 20 officers, was formed by the Delhi Police to nab the culprits, they said.

"During the course of investigation, the team collected information by analysing footage from CCTV cameras and thereafter, the accused were identified as burglars from the Pardi gang from Madhya Pradesh," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Benita Mary Jaiker.

The arrests came after information was received about possible burglaries in the Neb Sarai and the Sangam Vihar areas here, police said.

The perpetrators were apprehended from Sangam Vihar by the special staff team members, they said.

Police said the arrests have been made based on an FIR registered at the Neb Sarai police station. They have been charged under the Indian Penal Code as well as the Arms Act, they said.

"They were planning to target people in Delhi-NCR and they stayed under flyovers. They posed as street hawkers or salesmen to approach their targets," Jaiker said.

The DCP said that after committing a crime, they used to go back to their hometown Guna in Madhya Pradesh and sell their loot. They also carried fire arms and button actuated knives. PTI ABU AMP ANB ANB