Five Shops Gutted in Fire in Bhubaneswar Market

Bhubaneswar: Five shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in a vegetable market in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar city, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm at the Unit-1 market on Saturday, they said, adding, there were no reports of any injury.

Two fire service teams rushed to the spot and doused the flames, the officials said.

The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.