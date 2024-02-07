Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

Flag Maker Writes History Stitching Hyderabad's Largest National Flag - Read more

Hyderabad, a city steeped in history and culture, is home to a symbol that captures the essence of patriotism and national pride, read more

Digital Desk
Stitching Patriotism with Hyderabad's Largest Tricolour
Stitching Patriotism with Hyderabad's Largest Tricolour | Image:ANI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hyderabad, a city steeped in history and culture, is home to a symbol that captures the essence of patriotism and national pride. 

Nestled by the serene Hussain sagar in Sanjeeviah Park, a towering flagpole stands at an impressive 88 meters. At its pinnacle, a colossal Indian flag, measuring 22x33 meters, waves proudly. This magnificent display is not just a municipal gesture, it is a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship of one man - Sanjeev Rao.

A Hobby Turned Commitment:

What began as a simple hobby for Sanjeev Rao has evolved into a profound commitment to contribute to the collective sense of patriotism. With meticulous skill and unwavering determination, Sanjeev breathes life into our national identity by meticulously stitching each flag. Every needle and thread he employs becomes a symbol of unity, intricately woven with care and love.

The Journey of a Flag Maker:

Sanjeev's journey was not without its challenges. The turning point came in 2016 when he learned about the opportunity to create the tricolour for Sanjeeviah Park. Despite lacking professional flag-making experience, he felt a deep sense of responsibility and decided to lead the project. Rushing to meet the local authority, he shared his vision, impressing the officials. The administration promptly commissioned the stitching of the flag the next day, providing Sanjeev with a whopping advance of Rs 21 lakh.

Beyond Flags:

Sanjeev Rao is not just a flag maker, he is a devoted vexillologist, deeply immersed in the study of flags. Influenced by Michel Lupant, a renowned Belgian vexillologist, and president of the International Federation of Vexillological Association, Sanjeev was inspired to share his love for flags.

Each flag meticulously crafted by Sanjeev Rao is more than a piece of cloth, it is a symbol of unity and a visual embodiment of our shared identity. As the largest tricolour in Hyderabad continues to wave gracefully by the Hussainsagar, it serves as a daily reminder for residents, reinforcing their patriotism and sense of duty towards the country.

 

Inputs: Sources

Published January 28th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

