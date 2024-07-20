sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 19:15 IST, July 20th 2024

Flash Floods in UP Village After Nepal Releases ‘Excess’ Water; over 100 Stranded People Rescued

Rescue teams evacuated over 100 villagers who were stranded in flash floods after Nepal released an “excessive” amount of water in Ghaghra river.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
rescue
Flash Floods in UP Village After Nepal Releases ‘Excess’ Water; over 100 Stranded People Rescued | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:15 IST, July 20th 2024