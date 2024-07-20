Published 19:15 IST, July 20th 2024
Flash Floods in UP Village After Nepal Releases ‘Excess’ Water; over 100 Stranded People Rescued
Rescue teams evacuated over 100 villagers who were stranded in flash floods after Nepal released an “excessive” amount of water in Ghaghra river.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Flash Floods in UP Village After Nepal Releases ‘Excess’ Water; over 100 Stranded People Rescued | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:15 IST, July 20th 2024