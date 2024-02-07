Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 20:00 IST

Flavors of India: 5 Indian Cities Secure Top Spots in Global Culinary Ranking - Check Details

Five Indian cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Chennai, and Lucknow, secure positions in the top 100 best food places globally, read more

Digital Desk
India's Culinary Diversity Earns Global Recognition
India's Culinary Diversity Earns Global Recognition | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
TasteAtlas, the esteemed global culinary and travel guide, has recently released its highly anticipated list of the top 100 cities worldwide for mouth-watering local cuisines. In a remarkable feat, five Indian cities have secured their positions, showcasing the diverse and spicy offerings that make India a gastronomic haven.

Global Rankings

Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Chennai, and Lucknow have secured positions on this prestigious list, securing the 35th, 39th, 56th, 65th, and 92nd spots, respectively. The rankings are based on a comprehensive database, incorporating Google restaurant ratings.

Dive into Culinary Delights

The rankings not only reflect the popularity of these cities but also spotlight the richness of culinary influences within India. Let's delve into the unique offerings that secured these cities a place among the world's culinary elites.

Lucknow - Awadhi Culinary Heritage

Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, stands tall at 92nd place, celebrated for its Awadhi cuisine. Renowned for its elaborate preparation methods and rich flavors, Lucknow offers exquisite dishes like kebabs, biryanis, and kormas, contributing to its well-deserved spot on the global culinary map.

New Delhi - A Melting Pot of Flavors

New Delhi, securing the 56th position, emerges as a melting pot of culinary delights. The bustling capital city caters to all tastes with its diverse and vibrant food scene. From iconic street food like golgappas and papdi chaat to aloo tikki, New Delhi's culinary offerings are a treat for both locals and tourists alike.

Chennai - Coastal Treasures and Street Food

Chennai, standing proudly at 65th place, is known for its seafood delicacies owing to its coastal location. Fish curry and prawn masala showcase the region's fresh catch, while the vibrant street food scene offers bajjis and bondas, perfect for those seeking a quick and flavorful bite.

Mumbai - A Symphony of Flavors

Securing the 35th spot, Mumbai's vibrant food scene caters to every palate. Iconic street foods like Vada Pav, considered the city's signature dish, and Pav Bhaji, a spicy vegetable mash served with buttered pav, contribute to Mumbai's global culinary recognition.

Hyderabad - City of Nizams' Gastronomic Delights

Hyderabad, known as the "City of Nizams," secures the 39th position, thanks to its rich culinary tradition. The iconic Hyderabadi Biryani, featuring aromatic basmati rice and succulent meat, and the creamy Haleem, a slow-cooked stew savored during Ramadan, highlight the city's gastronomic legacy.

India's representation in the top 100 best food places worldwide reaffirms its status as a culinary powerhouse. The fusion of regional flavors, street food culture, and iconic dishes from these five cities showcase the country's diverse and rich gastronomic heritage.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 20:00 IST

