Flight Cancellation Latest News: Flyers across the country are facing a challenging week marked by flight cancellations and delays, owing to 'very dense' to 'dense fog'. Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi bore the brunt, with nearly 500 flights encountering delays and 10 cancellations on Sunday. This fog-induced disruption extended its reach to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, where 53 flights faced delays and eight were cancelled, leading to frustration among passengers in Bengaluru. In this article, let's understand the rights of passengers in case of delays or cancellations.

IN CASE OF FLIGHT DELAYS

Flight delays may trigger provisions for refreshments or meals for passengers, with eligibility contingent upon the flight's duration, known as block time. The specific criteria for offering refreshments or meals during delays differ among airlines and are typically detailed in the airline's terms and conditions. Broadly, airlines may adhere to guidelines that consider factors such as the extent of the delay and the overall duration of the flight.

If a flight having a block time of up to two and half hours, is delayed beyond two hours.

If a flight having a block time between 2.5-5 hours, is delayed beyond three hours.

If a flight is delayed beyond four hours.

The airline is supposed to communicate the rescheduled time 24 hours before the departure time if there is a delay of six hours or more.

Passengers can ask for an option of either an alternative flight or even a full refund of the ticket.

If the flight is delayed for more than 24 hours, the passengers should be provided with accommodation.

The same would be applicable in case the airline is delayed for more than six hours for flights departing between 8:00 pm and 3 am.

IN CASE A FLIGHT IS CANCELLED

If an airline decides to cancel a flight, it is obligated to inform the passengers at least two weeks before the scheduled travel date. In such cases, the airline is required to either arrange an alternate flight for the passengers or provide a refund for the ticket.

If the cancellation is communicated to passengers between two weeks and up to 24 hours before the scheduled departure time, the airline must offer passengers the option of an alternate flight or a refund for the ticket.

In situations where passengers are not adequately informed of the cancellation, or if they miss a connecting flight on the same ticket number (PNR), the airline is obligated to provide either an alternate flight or compensation. This compensation may include arrangements for an alternative flight or financial compensation to address the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

For flights with a block time of up to one hour, passengers are entitled to a full refund along with an additional compensation of Rs 5,000 or the booked one-way basic fare, whichever amount is less.

For flights with a block time ranging from one to two hours, passengers have the right to receive a full refund, accompanied by an additional compensation of Rs 7,500 or the booked one-way basic fare—whichever amount is less.

Full refund and Rs 10,000 or booked one-way basic fare, whichever is less for flights above two hours.

If passengers are provided with alternate flights, airlines are mandated to offer meals, refreshments, and hotel accommodation, including necessary transfers.

HOW TO CLAIM REFUND WHEN FLIGHT IS CANCELLED

To claim a refund for denied boarding, passengers must follow a step-by-step guide within one month of the incident.

Go to your airline’s website and head to the ‘Manage Booking’ section.

Enter the PNR or the booking reference number, which is available in the ticket or your booking receipt on your mail, and enter the last name of the passenger whose booking needs to be cancelled.

Select the Modify/Cancel option and proceed accordingly. It is advisable to read the cancellation terms and conditions.

Upload all necessary documents required by the airline including contact details, number of the credit card used for purchase, ticket number, flight number, date of travel and billing address.