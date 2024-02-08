English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 00:46 IST

Delhi: 10 Flights Diverted, Nearly 100 Delayed as Dense Fog Disrupts Operations

Seven flights on Sunday were diverted as dense fog covered Delhi, disturbing travel operations across the city.

Tanisha Rajput
Many flights have been delayed due to dense fog
Many flights have been delayed due to dense fog | Image:Twitter
New Delhi: A total of 10 flights were diverted, nearly 100 delayed, and some cancelled at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning, as low visibility due to dense fog conditions disrupted operations. Nearly 100 flights, including overseas services, were delayed, and some of the flights cancelled due to the bad weather, the official said. According to agencies, the visibility at the airport was almost zero during the period from 4 am to 10 am.

During this period, there were no flight departures and only 15 arrival. The airport handles around 60 departures and arrivals per hour in normal weather conditions. Reports further claimed that the 10 diversions were due to the pilots operating the flights concerned not being trained for CAT III landings.An international flight was initially diverted to Mumbai but due to bad weather was later re-routed to Jaipur.

Airlines Issue Travel Advisory

Indian airline IndiGo on Sunday on its social media platform account issued a travel advisory giving a heads up for its customers to keep checking their flight status as flights have been affected due to fog, to avoid any inconvenience.

The post read, "#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to prevailing weather challenges in Northern India, our flight schedules may experience interruptions! For real-time updates, swing by http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT. Your patience is much appreciated."

It further informed the passengers of the flights in Delhi and Chennai.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather, flight operations in #Delhi and #Chennai are impacted. Please check your flight status at http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT before leaving for the airport."

Similarly, Vistara too on X gave an update stating that due to dense fog and poor visibility, flights are impacted.

The post read, “#TravelUpdate: Due to dense fog and poor visibility in Delhi, arrivals and departures may be impacted from Delhi. Customers are requested to check their flight status before commencing their journey to the airport. Please visit http://airvistara.com for updated flight status.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Published January 14th, 2024 at 07:59 IST

