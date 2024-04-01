Amid Flight Delays, Passengers Can Now Exit From Airport Departure Gate. Check BCAS Guidelines HERE | Image: Pixabay/Representative

New Delhi: There is a good news for the air travelers. Now, the passengers will be able to exit from the aircraft through a airport departure gate in case of long flight delays after boarding, as per the new guidelines issued by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The direction has come against background of increasing instances of congestion and flight delays, resulting in passengers getting stuck in aircraft after boarding for long hours.

On Monday, BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan stated that guidelines were issued to airlines and airport operators on March 30 and are now in force.

He stated that the guidelines will help in ensuring "less harassment" for passengers and they would not have to keep sitting inside an aircraft for long hours after boarding.

Passengers will be allowed to exit through the departure gate of airport concerned in case of long flight delays and other emergencies after boarding.

"Airport operators have to make arrangements for the infrastructure, including for screening, for implementing the guidelines," Hasan said while adding that a decision on deboarding the passengers will be taken by airlines and security agencies concerned.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the function to mark the 38th Raising Day of the BCAS.

BCAS on January 17 imposed fines totaling Rs 1.80 crore on Indigo and Mumbai airport operator MIAL over the incident of passengers having food on airport tarmac.

A penalty of Rs 1.20 crore has been imposed on IndiGo, while the fine on MIAL is Rs 60 lakh.