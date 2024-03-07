×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 07:54 IST

Flight Operations From Dehradun to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar Begin | Check Details

The first batch of Ayodhya-bound flyers board the flight amid "Jai Shri Ram" chants.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Airplane
The flights will be operated by Alliance Air airline. | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Dehradun: The flight services from Dehradun to Ayodhya, Varanasi and Amritsar have begun. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the services on Wednesday. To enhance Uttarakhand’s air connectivity, the flights will be operated by Alliance Air.  

During the inauguration event at Jolly Grant Airport, Chief Minister Dhami said, “We endeavour to make moving the people within the entire state of Uttarakhand convenient, simple and easy. For this, we are continuously making efforts and the people of the country are travelling to different places in the state.” 

‘Tourism in Uttarakhand Will Get New Direction’

CM Dhami highlighted that with the cooperation of the Union govt, the state govt’s is striding forward in the aviation sector.

He added, "Flagged off air services from Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun to Shri Ayodhya Dham, Amritsar, Pantnagar and Varanasi and gave boarding passes to the passengers and wished them a happy journey. As a result of the efforts of the double engine government, the air connectivity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is continuously getting strengthened. With the start of these air services, while people will get convenience in transportation, tourism in the state will also get a new direction and momentum".

The first batch of Ayodhya-bound flyers boarded the flight amid "Jai Shri Ram" chants. CM Dhami interacted with them and wished them a a safe journey.

Dehradun to Ayodhya Ticket Price

The air ticket price to Ayodhya has been fixed at Rs 7,006 but it can be availed at a discounted rate of Rs 1,999 each until March 20. This has been decided with an aim to facilitate affordable travel to temple town Ayodhya.
 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

Ram Mandir

