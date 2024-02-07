English
Flipkart to Layoff 1000 Employees as Part of Restructuring, Say Reports

Flipkart, headquartered in Bengaluru, maintains a workforce of approximately 22,000 employees.

Layoff News: As part of its yearly restructuring, Flipkart has decided to let go of 1,000 employees, approximately 5 per cent of its workforce. Flipkart, headquartered in Bengaluru, maintains a workforce of approximately 22,000 employees, excluding those affiliated with the e-commerce fashion portal Myntra. 

Earlier in the day, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy held a town hall with employees, during which he said that the company's financial health is improving. There's a possibility that the anticipated initial public offering (IPO) for Flipkart might be postponed to 2025, driven by the expectation of enhanced unit economics. A person familiar with the developments shared this insight with a leading business portal. 

In 2023, Flipkart made strategic decisions to tackle economic challenges and align with industry trends. One notable move was the decision not to provide salary increments to the top 30% of its workforce, which included senior leaders. 

Additionally, the company imposed a freeze on hiring for the entire year. Although the exact number of layoffs was not disclosed, Flipkart implemented various measures to streamline its operations and adapt to the evolving economic landscape.   

