sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 12:55 IST, July 23rd 2024

FM Sitharaman Announces Transit-Oriented Development Plan for Large Cities in Union Budget

The government on Tuesday proposed a transit-oriented development plan for 14 large cities with a population of over 30 lakh.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
FM Sitharaman Announces Transit-Oriented Development Plan for Large Cities in Union Budget
FM Sitharaman Announces Transit-Oriented Development Plan for Large Cities in Union Budget | Image: Video Grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

12:55 IST, July 23rd 2024