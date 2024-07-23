Published 12:55 IST, July 23rd 2024
FM Sitharaman Announces Transit-Oriented Development Plan for Large Cities in Union Budget
The government on Tuesday proposed a transit-oriented development plan for 14 large cities with a population of over 30 lakh.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
FM Sitharaman Announces Transit-Oriented Development Plan for Large Cities in Union Budget | Image: Video Grab
