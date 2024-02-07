75 Flights Delayed, 5 Cancelled Amid Dense Fog at Delhi Airport

Amid dense fog situation at Indira Gandhi International Airport, over 75 flights were delayed and at least five were cancelled on Thursday night. | Image: Airbus

New Delhi: Due to dense fog, visibility at Delhi's Palam and Safdarjung was recorded at 50 meters each. Meanwhile IMD predicted on Thursday that temperatures are likely to swing between 6°C and 7°C for the next three days.

Amid dense fog situation at Indira Gandhi International Airport, over 75 flights were delayed and at least five were cancelled on Thursday night.

Two flights scheduled to arrive in Delhi and one each to Jaipur, Mumbai, and Hyderabad were also rerouted, according to officials.

Visibility at the IGI Airport was recorded between 50 meters to 100 meters from 1 am to 7 am. Lowest visibility of 50 meters were recorded from 1 am to 3 am.

According to IMD, the dense fog went on at the airport for nearly 7 hours. "The visibility was recorded at 100 metres from 3am to 7am and it improved to 300-400 metres from 7am to 9am," RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at IMD, said.

Delays persisted as a domino effect even when the sun came out later.

Palam Visibility abruptly dropped to 400 m at 10.00 pm from 1400 m at 9.30 pm on Thursday night . It has further dropped to 150 m in Dense Fog at 10.30 PM.