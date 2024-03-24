Updated March 24th, 2024 at 20:46 IST
Folk Dancer Dies Of Electric Shock In Rajasthan's Sikar
Jaipur: A 24-year-old folk artiste died of an electric shock in the Sadar Police Station area of Sikar district, police said on Sunday.
The man was identified as Ravindranath, a resident of Nagaur.
According to police, the folk dancer received an electric shock when a pipe placed on his head touched the 11 KV power line passing above him.
Sadar Police Station Officer Indraj Marodia said Ravindranath was performing the Gindad dance at a Holi Milan programme in Shyampura village late Saturday night when the incident happened.
His body was handed over to his relatives after a post mortem on Sunday, he said.
