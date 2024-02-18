Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated July 20th, 2022 at 17:12 IST

Follow 'ringmaster' US Fed to save local currency, says Uday Kotak

Veteran banker Uday Kotak has said central bankers who do not follow the "ring master US Fed" face the risk of getting their currencies crushed.

Press Trust Of India
Kotak
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Veteran banker Uday Kotak has said central bankers who do not follow the "ring master US Fed" face the risk of getting their currencies crushed as has happened in the case of the Japanese Yen. 

Kotak, who is also the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said that globally the central banks take a cue from the US Fed and decide their monetary policy accordingly.

"Central bankers globally move in a herd led by ring master the US Fed. Whether easy or tight money. Go out of line your currency is crushed. Look at Japan, a 30 plus percent depreciation. That's the power of the US $ the most sought after asset in the world today. How long?" he has said in a tweet.

The US Fed has been tightening its monetary policy to rein in inflation, which has touched a record 41-year high.

The Fed began its tapering process in December 2021, with monthly asset purchases reduced from USD 120 billion to USD 105 billion. 

So far this year, the Fed hiked its benchmark rate by 150 basis points or 1.5 per cent.

Last month, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) hiked the interest rate by 75 basis points following an already aggressive 50 basis point increase in May 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) preempted a Fed rate hike by increasing the benchmark repo rate by 40 basis points in May, followed by another 50 basis points in June.

It is widely expected that the US Federal Reserve will hike rates by another 75 basis points in its next meeting later this month as inflation has inched up further in the world's biggest economy.

The aggressive monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve has resulted in an outflow of foreign capital from various emerging economies, including India, putting pressure on their domestic currencies.

The rupee has depreciated about 7.5 per cent against the dollar in 2022 so far. The rupee for the first time touched a low level of 80 against the greenback in intra-day spot trading at the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Advertisement

Published July 20th, 2022 at 17:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

an hour ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

an hour ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

an hour ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

an hour ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

an hour ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

19 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. All Women Police Posts Inaugurated in Delhi

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. LIVE | 'Rashtra Neeti' over 'Rajneeti' in NDA 3.0: PM Modi

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. UP: Imrana Baba Arrested by Police for Ordering IEDs

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. What RBI's guidelines on Paytm change for you

    Business News23 minutes ago

  5. IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled off a Jazzball aginst Bazball

    Sports 29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo