Published 23:56 IST, September 24th 2024
Following Jawan's Abduction, BSF Lodges Strong Protest With Bangladesh’s BGB
BSF said it has lodged a "strong protest" with its Bangladeshi counterpart BGB after its jawan was "abducted" by miscreants while patrolling at Bengal border.
Border Security Force lodges protest with BGB after its jawan got abducted by miscreats near Bengal border | Image: PTI/ Representational
