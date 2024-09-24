sb.scorecardresearch
  Following Jawan's Abduction, BSF Lodges Strong Protest With Bangladesh's BGB

Published 23:56 IST, September 24th 2024

Following Jawan's Abduction, BSF Lodges Strong Protest With Bangladesh’s BGB

BSF said it has lodged a "strong protest" with its Bangladeshi counterpart BGB after its jawan was "abducted" by miscreants while patrolling at Bengal border.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Border Security Force lodges protest with BGB after its jawan got abducted by miscreats near Bengal border
Border Security Force lodges protest with BGB after its jawan got abducted by miscreats near Bengal border | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • 2 min read
23:56 IST, September 24th 2024