Updated April 16th, 2022 at 14:43 IST

Food festival satiates Delhiites coastal food cravings

Press Trust Of India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Curated by chefs coming all the way from Kerala, an ongoing food festival here is successfully dishing out exotic coastal delicacies such as 'Kozhi porichathu' (Travancore style fried chicken) and 'Chemmeen ularthu kizhi' (Kerala style prawns) cooked in banana leaf parcels for the foodies in the capital.

The gastronomic extravaganza at Tamasha, Connaught Place is offering the choicest of traditional Kerala delights to its patrons during the 10-day-long 'Kerala Food Festival'.

"Delhi is a land-locked city, so we anticipated that it would be difficult to find certain ingredients and perhaps seafood but we were lucky in finding the right vendors and procuring high-quality ingredients the way we always do.

"We have procured ingredients that we created with spice mixes and all this is done in-house. The spice base is also done in-house, in fact the spices are handpicked by our chefs, so visitors can expect a truly authentic experience," said Jaideep Singh Anand, founder, Tamasha.

The menu at the festival is a treat for non-vegetarian lovers and includes delicacies such as 'Prawn vallakaran chatti Curry' (prawns cooked in the fisherman style with spices and served in a traditional terracotta 'chatti' casserole), 'Moilee' served with an option of fish or prawns, and 'Kerala egg roast' served with lacy rice appam.

The seafood lovers can also indulge themselves in Kerala’s signature platter for two with 'Kariveppilla fish finger', 'Tawa grilled fish', 'batter-fried squid', 'Mussels peera', and more.   "This is the first time that we are offering the best coastal recipes to our guests, but the responses are so inspiring and so great that I think it will make sense for us to look at this as intellectual property which I can extend into the upcoming months," said Anand.

Sinful desserts like 'Pazhampori' (deep-fried banana fritters) and 'Ada Pradhaman' (sweet jaggery Payasam) promise to give a befitting end to the sumptuous meal.

The feast goes off the table on Sunday. PTI MG RB RB

Published April 16th, 2022 at 14:43 IST

15 hours ago
