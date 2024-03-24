×

Updated September 8th, 2023 at 06:38 IST

For centuries, seers have given the message of peace and harmony: CM Gehlot

Gehlot addressed the 181st birth anniversary and Chaturmas programme of Shri Amra Bhagatji organised by the Sarva Samaj Sanatan Chaturmas Vikas Samiti and the Amra Bhagat Seva Sansthan at Narbadiya in Chittorgarh.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Image: PTI) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rajasthan Chief Minister Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said seers have for centuries given the message of peace, harmony and unity to the world.

Gehlot addressed the 181st birth anniversary and Chaturmas programme of Shri Amra Bhagatji organised by the Sarva Samaj Sanatan Chaturmas Vikas Samiti and the Amra Bhagat Seva Sansthan at Narbadiya in Chittorgarh.

He said Mahatma Gandhi followed these ideals and adopted the path of non-violence and his government too was working in the same spirit.

Gehlot said the Rajasthan government has given a grant of Rs 3,000 crore to cow shelters and cattle rearers are given financial assistance of Rs 40,000 for each cow that dies of lumpy disease.

"Now under the Chief Minister Kamdhenu Animal Insurance Scheme, free insurance of Rs 40,000 for two milch animals per family is also being provided by the state government. Animal farmers are being given a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre of milk. As a result of such public welfare schemes, animal farmers have got encouragement and due to this, Rajasthan has come to the first place in the entire country in milk production," he said.

The chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 143 crore in various districts of the state.

He said Rajasthan has emerged as a leader in education and health. The state government has also made a provision to upgrade any school to a college if the number of female students is more than 500, the chief minister said.

People of the state can avail free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh and accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh is also being provided by the state government, he said.

"Today, expensive treatments like organ transplants are also being done free of cost in the state through the Chiranjeevi Yojana, which has brought great relief to the common man," Gehlot said.

The chief minister said every section has benefited from the schemes of his government.

"Rajasthan is the pioneer state to present a separate agriculture budget for farmers. The state government is committed to providing benefits of schemes to every resident... Under the Rajasthan Mission-2030, a vision document is being prepared to make the state a leading state of the country," he said. 

Published September 8th, 2023 at 06:38 IST

Budget

