×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

For Making India Superpower, It’s Necessary That Modi Becomes PM Again: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that in order to make India a superpower, it was imperative that Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister of the country once again.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Govt working from home won't make financial turnaround: Shinde Sena takes jibe at Uddhav
For Making India Superpower, It’s Necessary That Modi Becomes PM Again: CM Shinde | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Yavatmal: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that in order to make India a superpower, it was imperative that Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister of the country once again.

He also attacked the opposition INDIA bloc for failing to project a prime ministerial candidate and for not having any agenda.

Advertisement

Shinde was addressing a gathering after his party Shiv Sena's Rajashri Patil filed her nomination as the ruling Mahayuti's Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha seat candidate. Patil is the wife of sitting Hingoli MP Hemant Patil.

Referring to PM Modi, Shinde said, "This is an important (Lok Sabha) election for India because a patriot has become the prime minister. He is the one who showed courage and abrogated Article 370 and constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya." "There is no alternative to making Modi ji the prime minister once again if India is to be turned into a superpower," he said.

Advertisement

Targeting the INDIA bloc, he said the opposition neither has any agenda, nor a 'jhenda' (flag) nor a leader.

"The opposition does not even have a prime ministerial candidate and their alliance is falling apart. On the one hand, there are Modi haters, while on the other there are the ones whose aim is to move ahead with development agenda," he said.

Advertisement

The government led by PM Modi has policy and takes decisions, while the opposition indulges in corruption, he added.

Without naming any opposition leader, Shinde said they stay abroad for four months every year, while PM Modi works continuously without any leave.

Advertisement

Targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, he said they abandoned the ideology of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray. "How will people forgive them? My government connects with people directly unlike those who ran the government through Facebook," Shinde said.

According to him, he joined the Mahayuti as Thackeray snapped ties with the BJP and joined the Congress.

Advertisement

While Sena's Hingoli MP Hemant Patil has not been nominated this time, the party's Yavatmal-Washim MP Bhavana Gawali also failed to get its ticket this time from her constituency.

He assured the leaders from his party that he would stand firmly behind the sitting MPs from Yavatmal-Washim and Hingoli Lok Sabha seats even if they have not been renominated this time.

Advertisement

The CM praised sitting Yavatmal-Washim MP Bhavana Gawli, saying that the work done by her will help the party's new candidate Rajashri Patil.

"In politics, we have to take some decisions considering the equations. But while doing this, Eknath Shinde will not abandon anyone who has been left out (in ticket allocation) and will stand firmly with all of them...No one will be abandoned in Mahayuti," he said.

Advertisement

He expressed confidence that Yavatmal-Washim candidate Patil will win by a record margin. 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Angkrish Raghuvanshi likened to Shubman Gill

India's NEXT Shubman Gill

4 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Thursday 04/04/2024 Result

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

5 minutes ago
Raashii Khanna

Raashii Buys New Home

5 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s shares

6 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress manifesto

6 minutes ago
IBM Microsoft experience zone

IBM partners Microsoft

6 minutes ago
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun

Man Dies After Suspected

8 minutes ago
Adam Gilchrist, MS Dhoni, and Michael Vaughan

MS Dhoni's aura

9 minutes ago
Alan Ritchson

Ritchson's SHOCKING Past

10 minutes ago
8-Yr-Old Odisha Boy Suffers Burns After Falling Into Boiling Rice Pot In School

8-yr-old Odisha boy

14 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

17 minutes ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

19 minutes ago
Air India Express launches bag track and protect services

Air India Express launche

23 minutes ago
Deepak Abbot was denied to attend a US visa interview over a ring

US Visa Interview

25 minutes ago
Gujarati Thali

veg thali price

28 minutes ago
Youth killed in Delhi

Murder in Delhi

29 minutes ago
CBSE Exam Format changed: The revised format would focus on concept application questions instead of long-form answers.

CBSE Exam Format

31 minutes ago
iitb

IIT Bombay Jobs

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Post-Mortem Conducted: Shocking Facts Emerge in Kolkata Murder Case

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  3. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo