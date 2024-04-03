×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 17:47 IST

Forbes Richest List 2024: India Adds 25 New Billionaires, Ambani Holds Crown With $116 bn Net Worth

The collective wealth of India's billionaires has surged to $954 billion, marking a 41% increase

Reported by: Digital Desk
Forbes Richest List: India Adds 25 New Billionaires, Ambani Holds Crown
Forbes Richest List: India Adds 25 New Billionaires, Ambani Holds Crown | Image:File Photo
Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2024: India saw a massive rise in its billionaire list this year, with 25 new magnates joining the ranks, bringing the total count to 200 from 169 recorded last year, the latest 'Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2024' showed. The collective wealth of India's billionaires has surged to $954 billion, marking a 41% increase compared to the $675 billion recorded in 2023. 

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), secured the top position among Indian billionaires, boasting a staggering net worth of $116 billion. Following closely behind is Gautam Adani, with a net worth of $84 billion. Shiv Nadar holds the third position among Indians with a total net worth of $36.9 billion, followed by Savitri Jindal & Family with $33.5 billion, and Dilip Shanghvi with $26.7 billion.  

Notably, Mukesh Ambani stands out as the sole Indian in the top 10 list, at 9th rank globally.

Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2024: Indians Who Featured In The List

  • Mukesh Ambani: Net worth $116 billion, 9th rank globally
  • Gautam Adani: Net worth $84 billion, 17th rank globally
  • Shiv Nadar: Net worth $36.9 billion, 39th rank globally
  • Savitri Jindal & Family: Net worth $33.5 billion, 46th rank globally
  • Dilip Shanghvi: Net worth $26.7 billion, 69th rank globally
  • Cyrus Poonawalla: Net worth $21.3 billion, 90th rank globally
  • Kushal Pal Singh: Net worth $20.9 billion, 92nd rank globally
  • Kumar Mangalam Birla: Net worth $19.7 billion, 98th rank globally
  • Radhakishan Damani: Net worth $17.6 billion, 107th rank globally
  • Lakshmi Mittal: Net worth $16.4 billion, 113th rank globally
  • Ravi Jaipuria: Net worth $16.2 billion, 115th rank globally
  • Uday Kotak: Net worth $13.3 billion, 148th rank globally
  • Azim Premji: Net worth $12 billion, 165th rank globally.

Here are the top 10 billionaires globally

  1. Bernard Arnault & family: Total net worth of $233 billion
  2. Elon Musk: Total net worth of $195 billion
  3. Jeff Bezos: Total net worth of $194 billion
  4. Mark Zuckerberg: Total net worth of $177 billion
  5. Larry Ellison: Total net worth of $114 billion
  6. Warren Buffett: Total net worth of $133 billion
  7. Bill Gates: Total net worth of $128 billion
  8. Steve Ballmer: Total net worth of $121 billion
  9. Mukesh Ambani: Total net worth of $116 billion
  10. Larry Page: Total net worth of $114 billion

The number of billionaires globally has reached an all-time high, totalling 2,781 individuals. This marks an increase of 141 billionaires compared to the previous year and surpasses the previous record set in 2021 by 26 individuals. Moreover, their collective wealth has soared to $14.2 trillion, which is $2 trillion higher than in 2023 and $1.1 trillion above the previous record set in 2021.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 17:41 IST

