  • Foreign Female Tourist Dies After Falling Ill While Visiting Taj Mahal

Published 16:52 IST, November 16th 2024

Foreign Female Tourist Dies After Falling Ill While Visiting Taj Mahal

A foreign female tourist visiting the Taj Mahal passed away on Saturday after falling ill while climbing the ramp leading to the ticket counter.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Foreign female tourist falls ill, dies while visiting Taj Mahal | Image: PTI
16:52 IST, November 16th 2024