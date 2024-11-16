Published 16:52 IST, November 16th 2024
Foreign Female Tourist Dies After Falling Ill While Visiting Taj Mahal
A foreign female tourist visiting the Taj Mahal passed away on Saturday after falling ill while climbing the ramp leading to the ticket counter.
Foreign female tourist falls ill, dies while visiting Taj Mahal | Image: PTI
