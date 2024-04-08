Foreign Handlers Possibly Funded Rameswaram Cafe Blast Accused Through Crypto: Report

Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Rameshwaram cafe blast accused could possibly be in connection with foreign handlers, revealed reports adding that the cryptocurrency transfer was possibly used in the execution of terror incident.

The foreign funding model has been used regularly to fund terrorist attacks and the temples no longer remains the target as the aim is to create public panic, claimed reports.

Advertisement

It added that perpetrators of Rameshwaram blast came into the the fore after the 2020 ISIS graffiti case. “The way they have been absconding for so long and yet carried out a blast again clearly suggest they are getting financial and logistics support from outside India," the intelligence sources said on conditions of anonymity.

Speculations are rife that money was possibly transferred through crypto route to carry out attacks and sustan after escaping the arrest. It added that foreign handlers attacked the Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe as they wanted to hit out at a crowded and famous place to get more publicity.

Advertisement

The reports added that earlier targets of foreign handlers used to be religious places but attack on a cafe links it to Indian Mujahideen which attacked only crowded and famous places like Dilsukh Nagar Market and Sarojini Nagar.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified Mussavir Hussain Shazib as the key accused who carried out the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru on March 1 and Abdul Matheen Taahaa as the co-conspirator.

Advertisement

In a bid to locate and arrest the accused who are on the run, the NIA conducted searches at 18 locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, recently.