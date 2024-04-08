×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Foreign Handlers Possibly Funded Rameswaram Cafe Blast Accused Through Crypto: Report

The Rameshwaram cafe blast accused could possibly be in connection with foreign handlers, revealed reports.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru rameshwaram cafe IED Blast
Foreign Handlers Possibly Funded Rameswaram Cafe Blast Accused Through Crypto: Report | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: The Rameshwaram cafe blast accused could possibly be in connection with foreign handlers, revealed reports adding that the cryptocurrency transfer was possibly used in the execution of terror incident. 

The foreign funding model has been used regularly to fund terrorist attacks and the temples no longer remains the target as the aim is to create public panic, claimed reports.  

It added that perpetrators of Rameshwaram blast came into the the fore after the 2020 ISIS graffiti case. “The way they have been absconding for so long and yet carried out a blast again clearly suggest they are getting financial and logistics support from outside India," the intelligence sources said on conditions of anonymity. 

Speculations are rife that money was possibly transferred through crypto route to carry out attacks and sustan after escaping the arrest. It added that foreign handlers attacked the Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe as they wanted to hit out at a crowded and famous place to get more publicity. 

The reports added that earlier targets of foreign handlers used to be religious places but attack on a cafe links it to Indian Mujahideen which attacked only crowded and famous places like Dilsukh Nagar Market and Sarojini Nagar. 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified Mussavir Hussain Shazib as the key accused who carried out the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru on March 1 and Abdul Matheen Taahaa as the co-conspirator.

In a bid to locate and arrest the accused who are on the run, the NIA conducted searches at 18 locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, recently. 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education5 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News7 hours ago
