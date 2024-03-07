×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 2nd, 2022 at 18:57 IST

Foreign militants being compelled to come out of hideouts: Army officer

Foreign terrorists are “compelled to come out of their hideouts” to conduct terror operations in Kashmir as the number of local militants is coming down in the valley, a top Army officer said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
Kashmir
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Foreign terrorists are “compelled to come out of their hideouts” to conduct terror operations in Kashmir as the number of local militants is coming down in the valley, a top Army officer said here on Monday.

General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army’s 15 Corps, Lt General D P Pandey, also said the weapon systems, used in other parts of the world, finding their way to Kashmir is a challenge.

“These foreign terrorists, the majority of them, were on the quiet. Initially, they were putting local youth as the face of terrorist activities and terrorism. As the number of local terrorists started drying down and coming down, they (foreign terrorists) are now slowly getting exposed (to encounters),” Lt Gen Pandey told reporters here.

The GoC said the foreign militants are compelled to come out of their respective hiding places and anonymity to carry out strikes and conduct terror operations against the Kashmiri people or non-locals.

“Therefore, when they have started coming out and emerging, they are now getting exposed and the contacts (with security forces) are happening,” he said.

Asked about reports of some equipment used by the US forces finding their way to the valley, the Army officer said it is a challenge, but not a huge one.

“There are equipment, weapon systems, which have been used in other parts of the world, which have found their way inside. It is definitely a challenge. But we have also changed our rules of engagement and procedures to contest that point. They have been found and they are not in those large numbers. But definitely, there are signatures and we have recovered after the encounters...it is not a big challenge,” he said.

Referring to the infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC), Lt Gen Pandey said this year so far, there has been only one such attempt.

“Only one attempt, which was made from across to infiltrate, was destroyed and since then there has been no major attempt. There are reconnaissance and some degree of attempts, but because of the (anti-infiltration) grid, they have not been able to come to this side,” he added. On the issue of Aadhaar cards recovered from militants, the GoC said it was also a challenge, but the security forces will slowly overcome the problem.

“These are challenges because if a person (foreign militant) carries an Aadhaar card, to find out his real identity is a difficult proposition. Also, when there is an encounter and if a person comes out during a live encounter having a valid Aadhaar card, it is a difficult challenge. (But), slowly, we will overcome this problem,” he said. 

Advertisement

Published May 2nd, 2022 at 18:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

an hour ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kareena Kapoor Shares One Advice She'd Give To Her 20-Year-Old Self

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Pal Dhaba: The New Celebrity Pit Spot That's Going Viral

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  3. Bharat Has Proven Good Economics And Good Politics Can Coexist: PM Modi

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Cabinet approves AI Mission with Rs 10,372 crore outlay

    Tech 16 minutes ago

  5. Opposition Parties Neither Have An Issue Nor Solutions: PM Modi

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo