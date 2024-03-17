Advertisement

Ahmedabad: In a concerning incident, some international students at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad have alleged that they were assaulted by a mob while offering namaz on Saturday. Some of the students have also sustained injuries in the attack. Police have registered a case in this regard and launched an investigation. Soon after receiving information, a police team reached the spot and took control over the situation. One person has been identified, police said.

Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police, GS Malik said, "Around 300 foreign students study in Gujarat University and around 75 foreign students stay in a block (hostel).”

Advertisement

#WATCH | After unidentified assailants attacked foreign students at the Gujarat University, Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police GS Malik says, "Around 300 foreign students study in Gujarat University and around 75 foreign students stay in A Block (Hostel). Yesterday, at around 10:30… pic.twitter.com/5johBs5d2F — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

Two students from Sri Lanka & Tajikistan are admitted to the hospital, he said.

Advertisement

He added that at around 10.30 pm on Saturday, a group of students were offering namaz just when about 20-25 people came and asked them why they were offering namaz here. He added that the mob directed them to read it in the masjid. Soon after, an argument broke out between them, stones were pelted and their rooms were vandalised by the people who came from outside.

Acting swiftly, police have booked about 20-25 people. Police said action will be taken against those involved in this. More details are awaited.

Advertisement