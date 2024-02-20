Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Foreign Travel Vlogger Enacts 4 Indian Head Nods In Viral Video, Indian User Reacted

Viral video showcases a foreigner demonstrating four types of Indian head nods, garnering praise and appreciation for its relatability.

Garvit Parashar
Travel Vlogger Enacts 4 Indian Head Nods
Travel Vlogger Enacts 4 Indian Head Nods | Image:Instagram: living_the_jo_life
Facial gestures and head nods are part of communication, and with these, you can say many things without saying them. A video has gone viral in which a travel content creator depicts the four types of head nodes she noticed while travelling in India. The Danish-Aussie travel vlogger Ella Johansen shared a video on her Instagram account in which she described the ‘4 Types of Indian Head Nods’. 

In the video shared, she said, “While travelling around India, I have noticed four variations of the head nod, and it is a gesture of agreeance.”

She enacted all four types of nodes and also showed how the natives were doing it. She said she found all of them cute and has started doing all of them. This reel has garnered over 2.8 crore views on Instagram, and people have praised her in the comments. 

She shared the video with the caption, “4 Types of Indian Head Nods.”

The comments on the video were filled with praise for this gesture; one user said, “Aw, you’re so cute. This is actually a really sweet reel. So glad you found our nods cute. This is a first. I hope you are having the best time in India.” Another user wrote, “Once you start it…there’s no going back.”

Published February 20th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

