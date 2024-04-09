×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

Forget Degrees, Make Momos! Shop's ₹25,000 Helper Job Goes Viral

A post is going viral on social media that shows a job advertisement poster hanging out side a small momos shop offering a salary of ₹ 25000.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Momo Shop's ₹25,000 Helper Job Advertisement Goes Viral
Momo Shop's ₹25,000 Helper Job Advertisement Goes Viral | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Viral News: Attending college getting a degree, followed by a perfect placement with a high salary package, is the dream of every young individual, but have you ever thought of working in a momo shop for ₹ 25,000?

A post is going viral on social media platform X, shared by Amrita Singh, which shows a job advertisement poster pasted outside a small momos shop. The poster has scripts in Hindi, which translate to ‘A helper and a cook required salary ₹ 25,000’.

The viral Job Advertisement post also comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Damn this local momo shop is offering a better package than the average college in India these days’, taking a witty jibe on modern-day college placement situations and makes you forget degrees.

Viral Job Advertisement Post:

Viral Job Advertisement Post aims to address the current situation of many tier 2 and tier 3 MBA and engineering colleges in India, which are unable to provide quality education and placements to their students.

The viral post is spreading like wildfire, with over 71.8K views so far and counting. Netizens down in the comment section are going all guns blazing, commenting, and expressing their views and thoughts on this surprising job advertisement post.

One comment says, ‘Reality that no one shows, another comment says, ‘Per month nahi likha’ which loosely translates to ‘Did not mention per month’.

One more user comments, ‘Applying right now’.

screengrab of comment section

   

 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

Viral

Republic Top 5

  7 Arrested, Along With Owners Of Shop, For Selling Beef Samosa in Guj

    India News6 hours ago

  Hyderabad: Out on Bail, Murder Accused Stabbed 12 Times, Dies

    India News6 hours ago

  'Needed at any cost': Calls made to select Indian Star for T20 WC

    Sports 7 hours ago

  BREAKING: ED Makes 3rd Arrest in Money Laundering Case Against Soren

    India News8 hours ago

  PM Modi Takes 'Muslim League' Jibe At Congress' Manifesto Again

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago
