Viral News: Attending college getting a degree, followed by a perfect placement with a high salary package, is the dream of every young individual, but have you ever thought of working in a momo shop for ₹ 25,000?

A post is going viral on social media platform X, shared by Amrita Singh, which shows a job advertisement poster pasted outside a small momos shop. The poster has scripts in Hindi, which translate to ‘A helper and a cook required salary ₹ 25,000’.

The viral Job Advertisement post also comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Damn this local momo shop is offering a better package than the average college in India these days’, taking a witty jibe on modern-day college placement situations and makes you forget degrees.

Viral Job Advertisement Post:

Damn this local momo shop is offering a better package than the average college in India these days pic.twitter.com/ectNX0mc18 — Amrita Singh (@puttuboy25) April 8, 2024

Viral Job Advertisement Post aims to address the current situation of many tier 2 and tier 3 MBA and engineering colleges in India, which are unable to provide quality education and placements to their students.

The viral post is spreading like wildfire, with over 71.8K views so far and counting. Netizens down in the comment section are going all guns blazing, commenting, and expressing their views and thoughts on this surprising job advertisement post.

One comment says, ‘Reality that no one shows, another comment says, ‘Per month nahi likha’ which loosely translates to ‘Did not mention per month’.

One more user comments, ‘Applying right now’.

screengrab of comment section