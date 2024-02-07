Updated January 25th, 2024 at 16:00 IST
Former AIADMK Minister K.P. Anbalagan’s Daughter in-Law Succumbs to Burn Injuries in Vellore
Poornima, married to A. Sasimohan, the younger son of the ex-minister, suffered severe burn injuries on January 18 while lighting a lamp in the pooja room.
Vellore: M. Poornima (30), daughter-in-law of the former AIADMK Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, passed away at 6:40 a.m. on January 25, 2024, at the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore.
Poornima, married to A. Sasimohan, the younger son of the ex-minister, suffered severe burn injuries on January 18 while lighting a lamp in the pooja room at their residence in Palacode village, Dharmapuri district.
Despite efforts to extinguish the fire, Poornima sustained 83.5% burn injuries during the incident that occurred at 4:45 p.m. on January 18.
The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.
