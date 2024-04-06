×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

Allegedly angered by his arguments in favour of the PM Modi-CM Yogi government, many from his community attacked Iqbal Ansari

Reported by: Digital Desk
Praise Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP turned costly for Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari
Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: Praise Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP turned costly for Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari. Allegedly angered by his arguments in favour of the current government, people from the Muslim community attacked him. The incident took place on Friday, when Ansari had gone to the mosque to offer farewell prayers, where he was allegedly beaten up.

A complaint has been lodged at the local police station over the matter. A resident of Kotia, Ansari mentioned in his FIR that while opening the window of the mosque, a person named Ayub alias Pappu misbehaved with him. Ayub was allegedly accompanied by four other people.

Inspector in-charge Devendra Pandey said that a case has been registered over the matter, adding that action is being taken to nab the accused.

Ansari suspects that he was attacked because he praises the work of the Yogi-Modi government, alleging that this has angered many members from his community.

Iqbal Ansari is considered a symbol of harmony for Ramnagari. After the Supreme Court's decision on the temple-mosque dispute, Ansari accepted it and also appealed to the Muslim side to respect the apex court’s decision.

Ansari Impressed by the Work of PM Modi and CM Yogi

Iqbal Ansari says that he is deeply influenced by the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, always talking about harmony. Last year, during PM's road show in Ramnagari, Iqbal was also seen showering flowers on him.

Detractors of the Govt Want to Destroy Harmony: Ansari 

Iqbal Ansari says that some people want that there should be no peace so that they can keep getting favours to disturb the communal harmony, adding that those who attacked him are of the same mentality. Ansari feels that strict action should be taken against such people.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

