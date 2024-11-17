sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 23:48 IST, November 17th 2024

Former BJP MLA and Purvanchali Leader Anil Jha Joins AAP

The BJP's Purvanchali leader and two-time former MLA from Kirari Anil Jha joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BJP's Purvanchali leader Anil Jha joins AAP
BJP's Purvanchali leader Anil Jha joins AAP | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:48 IST, November 17th 2024