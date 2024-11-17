Published 23:48 IST, November 17th 2024
Former BJP MLA and Purvanchali Leader Anil Jha Joins AAP
The BJP's Purvanchali leader and two-time former MLA from Kirari Anil Jha joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP's Purvanchali leader Anil Jha joins AAP | Image: PTI
23:48 IST, November 17th 2024