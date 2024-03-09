×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

Former DMK Member & Film Producer Jaffer Sadiq Nabbed by NCB in Drug Trafficking Case

NCB arrested Jaffer Sadiq, a Tamil Nadu film producer and ex-DMK member, as the alleged mastermind of an international drug network.

Chennai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Jaffer Sadiq, a Tamil Nadu-based filmmaker, in connection with an international drugs trafficking case. Sadiq, who was recently expelled from the ruling DMK party, is accused of being the mastermind of a drug network spanning India, Australia, and New Zealand. 

Last month, the NCB seized 50 kg of pseudoephedrine, a chemical used in narcotics production, mainly methamphetamine, in Delhi. Following this, they conducted raids in Tamil Nadu to arrest Sadiq. He was previously associated with the DMK's NRI wing as the Chennai West deputy organiser.

(This is a developing story)

Published March 9th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

