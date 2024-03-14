×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

Meeting is underway to select the Election Commissioner at PM Modi's residence

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post
Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Following the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey and the surprise resignation of Arun Goel, the posts have been left vacant. As per latest updates, former Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Mishra one of the frontrunners for the Election Commissioner post. According to sources, six names were sent to the selection committee.

The names sent to the committee for the selection included former ED chief Sanjay Mishra, former CBDT chief PC Modi, NIA chief Dinkar Gupta, IAS Radha S Chauhan, IRS JB Mohapatra and Durga Shankar Mishra.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

