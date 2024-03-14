Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

Advertisement

New Delhi: Following the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey and the surprise resignation of Arun Goel, the posts have been left vacant. As per latest updates, former Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Mishra one of the frontrunners for the Election Commissioner post. According to sources, six names were sent to the selection committee.

The names sent to the committee for the selection included former ED chief Sanjay Mishra, former CBDT chief PC Modi, NIA chief Dinkar Gupta, IAS Radha S Chauhan, IRS JB Mohapatra and Durga Shankar Mishra.