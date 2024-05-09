Advertisement

Srinagar: Moosa Raza, veteran bureaucrat and former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Secretary, died at the age of 87 on Wednesday. Raza was an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1960 batch from Gujarat. He served in J&K in the 1990s. He breathed his last in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late Moosa Raza, with a special message and picture on social media platform X.

“Shri Moosa Raza Ji was a veteran bureaucrat who served in various positions at the state and Centre. I used to interact with him and found his perspectives on various issues to be insightful. Post retirement, he worked extensively on education and learning. Pained by his demise. May his soul rest in peace,” said PM Modi alongside a picture of Raza and him.

Former CEC pays tribute to Moosa Raza

Dr SY Quraishi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, also posted a tribute to Moosa Raza. Quraishi wrote on X, “Extremely sad to know about passing away in Chennai of Mr Moosa Raza, retd IAS 1960, Gujarat cadre. He was a legend in his time. We were told about his exemplary work at the IAS Academy. May his soul rest in peace.” (sic)

Moosa Raza was also known as an author, poet and an educationist. He also had good oratorical skills, say reports.