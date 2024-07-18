sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 12:22 IST, July 18th 2024

Former J&K Bar Association Secy Arrested Under Public Security Act

Senior advocate and former general secretary of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Mohammad Ashraf Bhat was arrested from his residence

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
VDG died in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir
Senior advocate and former general secretary of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Mohammad Ashraf Bhat was arrested from his residence | Image: PTI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

12:22 IST, July 18th 2024