Published 12:22 IST, July 18th 2024
Former J&K Bar Association Secy Arrested Under Public Security Act
Senior advocate and former general secretary of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Mohammad Ashraf Bhat was arrested from his residence
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Senior advocate and former general secretary of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Mohammad Ashraf Bhat was arrested from his residence | Image: PTI/representative
