Former Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Prada Surrenders in Rampur Court

Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actress Jaya Prada surrendered herself in Rampur Court on Monday, following her declaration as a fugitive in a case related to violating the Model Code of Conduct. The actress, known for her illustrious career in both politics and cinema, faced legal scrutiny after being accused of breaching electoral regulations. The charges against Jaya Prada stemmed from alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

This is a developing story, more details awaited…