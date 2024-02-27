Updated February 27th, 2024 at 19:51 IST
Former Supreme Court Judge AM Khanwilkar Appointed as Lokpal Chairperson
Former Supreme Court Judge AM Khanwilkar appointed as the Lokpal chairperson.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge AM Khanwilkar on Tuesday was appointed as the next Lokpal chairperson. As the information shared by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Justice Khanwilkar will take charge as the new Lokpal chairperson.
As per information, Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar Khanwilkar retired from the Supreme Court in July 2022.
Advertisement
According to a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President also appointed former high court judges Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Sanjay Yadav and Ritu Raj Awasthi as judicial members of the Lokpal.
Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey were appointed as non-judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman.
Advertisement
Published February 27th, 2024 at 19:32 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.