Updated February 27th, 2024 at 19:51 IST

Former Supreme Court Judge AM Khanwilkar Appointed as Lokpal Chairperson

Former Supreme Court Judge AM Khanwilkar
Former Supreme Court Judge AM Khanwilkar appointed as the Lokpal chairperson | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge AM Khanwilkar on Tuesday was appointed as the next Lokpal chairperson. As the information shared by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Justice Khanwilkar will take charge as the new Lokpal chairperson. 

As per information, Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar Khanwilkar retired from the Supreme Court in July 2022.

According to a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President also appointed former high court judges Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Sanjay Yadav and Ritu Raj Awasthi as judicial members of the Lokpal.

Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey were appointed as non-judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman. 

 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

