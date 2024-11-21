sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Arvind Kejriwal | Air Pollution | Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump |

Published 16:06 IST, November 21st 2024

Former UK Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott Dies at Age 86

British politician and former UK deputy Prime Minister John Prescott died at the age of 86. Prescott's family announced his death on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Former UK Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott dies
Former UK Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott dies | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

15:54 IST, November 21st 2024