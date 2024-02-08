English
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat to Skip Ram Temple Inauguration

Rawat said the temple event should not have been made to appear as an event of the BJP and RSS as it is being done.

Harish Rawat
Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat | Image:PTI
Dehradun: Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has made it clear that will not visit Ayodhya for the Ram temple consecration ceremony scheduled to be held on January 22.

"Ram is our faith, our everything. As per the Sanatan tradition, we will go whenever the lord summons us. Why will anyone go on the invitation of BJP or RSS? The whole event has been saffronised by these organisations," news agency PTI quoted Rawat as saying.

Rawat said the temple event should not have been made to appear as an event of the BJP and RSS as it is being done.

Even the Shankaracharyas have raised objections to the manner in which the event is being held, he said. 

(With PTI inputs)

