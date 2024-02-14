Advertisement

Chennai: The Formula 4 race, an ambitious project for the Tamil Nadu Sports Department, was scheduled to take place in December 2023. A huge race circuit with an attached gallery was being constructed around the Island grounds in Chennai and the sale of tickets had also begun for the very first race to be held in the state.

The 3.5 km long circuit was built from island grounds and went through Flagstaff Road, Anna Salai, Sivananda Salai and Napiers Bridge and connected back to Island grounds making it one of the finest race circuits in the country.

This important race, which was the very first night race that was to be held in the entire South India was much anticipated. A whopping budget of Rs 40 crores was allocated by the Tamil Nadu Government to conduct the Formula 4 race. Unfortunately, during the first week of December, Cyclone Michaugn hit the southern coast of India creating havoc in the city of Chennai. After the wreckage that Chennai was post the cyclone, the race was dropped and no further information regarding the race was made by the Sports department.

Meanwhile, a petition was moved in the Madras High Court to ban the Formula 4 car race back in December. The petition stated, “A huge amount of money like Rs 40 crores is being spent on a completely unnecessary car race. Also, this race is being held in the heart of Chennai city, which would bring innumerable disturbances to public life. Moreover, by conducting this race, there is no benefit for the government nor the people of the state”.

On Tuesday, this matter was heard before the Madras High Court bench of Justices Mahadevan and Muhammed Shafiq and the judges questioned the Tamil Nadu government regarding the status of the race. In its response by the Advocate General of the Tamil Nadu government, PS Raman stated that this race was not cancelled but only stalled due to the unfortunate rains and flooding during the time of Cyclone Michaugn and that the work would resume in a few months and the race would be conducted by June.

The judges questioned the permissions and the allegations of disturbances to the locals as a huge speciality Government hospital is located very close to the circuit. He stated that clearance and approval from the military and the Coast Guard have been acquired and that the circuit has been built with the permission of the hospital board and has been set up more than 100 metres away from the Omandurar Government multi-speciality hospital. Besides, noise cancellation arrangements have been made to avoid any kind of disturbances for the patients and the public.

After hearing both arguments, the bench has scheduled the verdict for Friday, post which the decision to resume the work or not would be undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Government.