×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Four Accused of Assaulting Army Personnel in Punjab Nabbed, Several Still Absconding

Rupnagar Police has arrested two main accused who carried out an assault on Army personnel at Alpine Dhaba in Ropar in overnight raids

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
Punjab shocker
On March 11, 16 Indian Army personnel were attacked by dhaba owners and their associates in the Ropar area of Punjab after a verbal altercation on UPI payment at Alpine Dhaba | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Punjab: Rupnagar Police has arrested two main accused who carried out an assault on Army personnel at Alpine Dhaba in Ropar in overnight raids. Those arrested have been identified as owner of Alpine Dhaba Jaikar Singh and manager Manpreet Singh alias Mani. The duo will be produced before the court today. Four accused have been arrested so far in the case while around half a dozen are still at large.

SHO Kiratpur Sahib, Jatin Kapoor, informed Republic that the two prime suspects involved in the assault on the army officers have been apprehended. The first suspect is identified as Jaikar Singh, the owner of Alpine Hotel. The second suspect, identified as Manager Manpreet Singh, also known as Mani and a resident of Bara Pind in Bharatgarh, has also been arrested. Earlier, police arrested Rajnish alias Himanshu from Rajpura and Tanay Kumar from Uttar Pradesh in this case.

Advertisement

On March 11, 16 Indian Army personnel were attacked by dhaba owners and their associates in the Ropar area of Punjab after a verbal altercation on UPI payment at Alpine Dhaba. Five soldiers are still hospitalised and are receiving treatment for serious injuries sustained during the altercation.

Police registered an FIR in Kiratpur Sahib Police Station under sections 307, 323, 341, 506, 108, and 145 of IPC. Court granted a remand of one day of two accused arrested yesterday to Rupnagar Police to investigate the matter.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shaitaan Day 1

Shaitaan Mins ₹100 Cr WW

a few seconds ago
BJP Drops 21% of Sitting MPs in 2 Lok Sabha Candidates List | What's The Strategy?

BJP Drops 21% MPs

a minute ago
RBI

Rise in CIBIL complaints

2 minutes ago
X Men Actress Olivia Munn Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Olivia's Cancer Diagnosis

5 minutes ago
FIR charges against Sheikh Shahjahan

Shahjahan's Bro Summoned

7 minutes ago
Representative image of nurses.

UPUMS Nursing Officer

10 minutes ago
One Dead and 29 rescued after gold mine collapses in Australia

Ballarat Gold Mine

13 minutes ago
Income Tax Raid

Balkrishna Industries

16 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Sensex, Nifty rebound

17 minutes ago
Mercedes Mone

Mone debuts in AEW

19 minutes ago
Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Yuvraj Singh on MI

21 minutes ago
Stott Pilates

Attain better posture

22 minutes ago
Paul Alexander - The man with Iron lung

Paul Alexander Dies at 78

23 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Kolkata Man Killed

40 minutes ago
Moringa Leaves

Moringa Leaves Benefits

42 minutes ago
Demat accounts rise

Demat accounts rises

42 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

43 minutes ago
Importance of an uninterrupted nap

World Sleep Day 2024

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Supreme Court Chief Justice Felicitates Daughter Of Supreme Court Cook

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Mysuru's 31-Year-Old 'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar Given BJP LS Poll Ticket

    India News12 hours ago

  4. Simultaneous Elections Spur India's GDP, Ex Prez Kovind-Led Panel Told

    India News12 hours ago

  5. LS Polls: BJP Drops Several Sitting MPs in Its Second List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo