Updated March 31st, 2024 at 07:14 IST

Four Arrested For Attack On Interfaith Couple Near Hyderabad's Makkah Masjid

Police has arrested four individuals after a viral video of a group of men allegedly attacking and abusing an interfaith couple on the street of Hyderabad.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Four Men Arrested For Assault On Interfaith Couple In Hyderabad
Four Men Arrested For Assault On Interfaith Couple In Hyderabad | Image:X
Hyderabad: News coming from Hyderabad where police has arrested four individuals for allegedly attacking and abusing an interfaith couple on the street of Hyderabad. 

The incident took place near Makkah Masjid area, and the video of attack is going viral on social media.

According to sources group of Muslim men verbally abused and physically assaulted a man accompanied by his wife in a burqa carrying children. The group of Muslim men also asked couple to show their Aadhaar card. They also made the video of the entire act.

The four suspects who have been identified as Shaik Ayan, Mohd Farhan Ahmed, Syed Firdous and Mohd. Shabaz were detained on Friday, and their mobile phones containing the viral video clip were confiscated by the police. 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 07:14 IST

Viral

