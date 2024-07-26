Published 13:46 IST, July 26th 2024
Four Dead in MP’s Katni from Suspected Inhalation of Poisonous Gas in Well
Four persons, including a man and his nephew, died due to suspected inhalation of a poisonous gas in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Katni
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Four persons, including a man and his nephew, died due to suspected inhalation of a poisonous gas in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Katni | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
13:46 IST, July 26th 2024