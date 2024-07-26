sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:46 IST, July 26th 2024

Four Dead in MP’s Katni from Suspected Inhalation of Poisonous Gas in Well

Four persons, including a man and his nephew, died due to suspected inhalation of a poisonous gas in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Katni

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Poisinous gas in well
13:46 IST, July 26th 2024