×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

Four Held With Mephedrone Worth Rs 6 Crore in Mumbai

The police have arrested four drug peddlers from different areas of Mumbai and recovered mephedrone worth Rs 6 crore from them, an official said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Swiss Parliament is considering a limited pilot programme for legalised cocaine. Image for representational purposes only.
The Swiss Parliament is considering a limited pilot programme for legalised cocaine. Image for representational purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The police have arrested four drug peddlers from different areas of Mumbai and recovered mephedrone worth Rs 6 crore from them, an official said on Thursday.

A team from the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) nabbed two drug sellers during patrolling in the J J Marg area on Wednesday, the official said. Each was carrying 250 grams of mephedrone, a banned synthetic stimulant, he said.

Advertisement

The two told the police that they had got the drug from two persons who were staying in the Mahalaxmi area.

Acting on the input, the police carried out a raid and nabbed the two with 2.5 kg of the drug, taking the total seizure to 3 kg, worth Rs 6 crore, the official said.

Advertisement

A case was registered against the four individuals at ANC’s Bandra unit under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and they were placed under arrest, he said.

More names cropped up during the interrogation of the four and a hunt is on to arrest them, he added. 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

a few seconds ago
Rape Case

5 Year Old Raped & Killed

a few seconds ago
Chauffeur

CARS24 driver-on-demand

3 minutes ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

5 minutes ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti On Chamkila

5 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

5 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar Ansari

8 minutes ago
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

India News LIVE

9 minutes ago
The Swiss Parliament is considering a limited pilot programme for legalised cocaine. Image for representational purposes only.

Four held with mephedrone

11 minutes ago
ED Attack case: Shahjahan Sheikh Sent to Judicial Remand Till April 9

Shajahan Sheikh

13 minutes ago
Manipur

Working Day on Easter

14 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena

18 minutes ago
Inflation and growth

Core sector growth

19 minutes ago
CUET

UGC JEE-like exams

21 minutes ago
Death

Jharkhand fire incident

22 minutes ago
UP: Man Burned Alive By In-Laws in Mathura, Probe On

Man Burned Alive

23 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit As Chamkila

27 minutes ago
mallikarjun kharge, lalu yadav

INDI Alliance

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World11 hours ago

  3. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo