Updated June 9th, 2022 at 18:13 IST

Four including a passer-by injured in firing between two gangs in Rewari

Four including a passer-by injured in firing between two gangs in Rewari

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Rewari, Jun 9 (PTI) Three criminals and a passer-by were injured in a firing between two gangs here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Dharuhera Chungi area on Wednesday night when henchmen from both sides came face-to-face and opened more than 20 rounds of fire at each other, they said.

In the firing, a passer-by was also shot in his leg, they said.

According to police, the notorious gangster Rajkumar from one of the two gangs is out on a bail while Sunil, the leader of the rival gang is lodged in a jail.

One of the injured in critical condition has been referred to PGIMS hospital in Rohtak while three others are being treated in a private hospital in Rewari, police said.

Dr Aditya Yadav of the private hospital said the injured were brought here on late Wednesday night and they had bullet and knife injuries. PTI COR SUN NB RCJ

Published June 9th, 2022 at 18:13 IST

