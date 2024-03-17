×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 12th, 2022 at 12:26 IST

Four killed as car overturns after hitting road divider in J’khand

Four killed as car overturns after hitting road divider in J’khand

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Seraikela (Jharkhand), May 12 (PTI) Four members of a marriage party were killed and several others injured on Thursday after their car hit a road divider and overturned in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district, police said.

The accident took place near Chilgu village under the Chandil Police Station limits, after the driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit the road divider, a senior officer said.

Advertisement

It occurred when the victims were going to Urmal village after attending a wedding ceremony in Ramgarh area of the district, he said.

Three persons were killed on the spot, while the injured were taken to a nearby health centre, where doctors referred them to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur, the officer said.

Advertisement

One person succumbed to his injuries in the health facility, he added. PTI BS BDC BDC

Advertisement

Published May 12th, 2022 at 12:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan for MI

6 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

ED Issues Summon To CM

11 minutes ago
Natural toner for summer

Natural Toners For Summer

11 minutes ago
Holi Special Delicacies

Holi Special Delicacies

12 minutes ago
Baby John poster

VD At Baby John Set

13 minutes ago
Scott Wu, Co-Founder and CEO, Cognition Labs

Devin AI to take jobs?

14 minutes ago
Nikhil Siddhartha

Karthikeya 3 Confirmed

14 minutes ago
police

Gujarat University

16 minutes ago
Bhupesh Baghel, 62, the foremost leader of the party in the state, is a Kurmi, which is an influential OBC community, and a sitting MLA

FIR Filed Against Baghel

17 minutes ago
Ravichandran Ashwin

It's A Truly Emotional

20 minutes ago
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

India News LIVE:

26 minutes ago
Election Commission

EC on Sustainable Polls

28 minutes ago
wpl 2024 playoffs scenario

WPL 2024 Final: Smriti

28 minutes ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena Attends A Wedding

35 minutes ago
Jeremy Renner

Robert-Jeremy Equation

37 minutes ago
Ranjith ReddyRanjith Reddy

Reddy Joins Congress

39 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

Cop Killed in Encounter

42 minutes ago
Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United

Man United vs Liverpool

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

    Lifestyle15 hours ago

  2. Israel to Attend New Ceasefire Talks After Rejecting Hamas' Proposal

    World16 hours ago

  3. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. EC Announces Assembly Election Dates in Four States

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: SWOT Analysis of Parties in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo